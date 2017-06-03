Why I Moved Back in with My Parents – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, in a post on her Snapchat, has explained why she had to move back in with her parents.
While she says it wasn’t what she wanted, she adds that “sometimes life forces you to calm down.”
“We occasionally need to take one step back to allow two steps forward,” she writes.
Very sensible Cuppy! Save the 💰
And she had to let us know she lives in Knights bridge.
Didn’t even notice till I read the comment and went back to look… I guess sometimes you notice what you pay more than necessary attention to.
It’s her rite of passage. It’s stages of life when learn and relearn life from different perceptives.
Me too at 34 years old I’m looking to move back home jare. Being a grown up sucks. Shoutout to parents raising and providing for kids.