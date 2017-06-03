Olajumoke Set to release Reality TV show ‘Olajumoke Sauce’

It seems like it was just yesterday Olajumoke Orisaguna stepped into the limelight through an accidental shot. Now the mother of two has taken full advantage of the opportunities given to her by expanding her horizon.
The model just recently announced that she will be introducing her reality TV show “Olajumoke Sauce“. She posted a behind the scene video on her Instagram page thanking her fans and appreciating God whilst encouraging hard work and steadfastness in prayers.
My message to you this weekend…EMA SORETINU On set: Olajumokesauce… Don’t miss the launch. Stay tuned to my page for details. Did you notice my green dress? I’m a proud Nigerian. Thanks to @tiannahsplacempire for the dress & makeup Thanks to @zubbydefinition for my hair Location: @Homesrez Produced by @qtabyevents #Olajumokesauce #CRUISENCHILLZ4 #hope #IMPOSSIBLEISNOTHING #olajumoke
Olajumoke also posted a stunning portrait of herself and captioned; “Let me re-introduce myself to you:
Orukomi Olajumoke, omo oni buredi, omo Jesu, Iya Semilore ati Grace. Now: Model,Actor,Vlogger, & story teller (reality)… Lol.”
Photo Credit: Instgram | @Olajumoke , @Foladamian
I don’t think this is such a good idea. This should have been done when there was that hype about her. Right now, nobody remembers Jumoke until she puts up a new photo (which frankly speaking still doesn’t do the job).
I know the struggle to remain relevant is real, but Jumoke isn’t a fantastic model, or spokesperson, Yes her story was inspiring, and TyBello did a great job photographing her, but she should use all she has gotten from this time/experience, and put it into something that will yield long term for herself, and her family.
The only thing I agree with is her joining Yoruba Nollywood as an actress and maybe later a producer.
My thought exactly
Do not take people who FEAR on your journey. At least she’s trying to find her purpose. Some people are too bothered about what people think they should be than what they actually want to be. Jumoke it’s your journey, it’s your life. If she fails as a nollywood actor these same people will run their mouths. As for the language barrier English/Yoruba I ask a simple question is the French man bothered about what you think of his language? It is HIS language. English is not your language it is borrowed! Final advice for OlaJumoke forget the nay sayers Grace qualifies the unqualified!
All the same there’s no harm in trial… Me thinks joining the yoruba nollywood would be good too (eg being cast in jenifas diary).
Jealous is a deadly poison @ “satans sister” you can never be a christian sister.
She is very relevant and her story will forever remain inspiring.
I guess you are the chairlady of pepperdemgang, shey we are all jealous of jumoke who im sure cant even type proper english to come and comment here, oh i forgot she too busy counting her millions and attending all the fashion shows as well! I sm happy that she got this big break but aside from payporte where she appeared for two seconds in the tv ad, what else has she gotten that is major?
Why didn’t they just put this girl straight to Nollywood Yoruba movies after the initial hype. That was her real dream and where she really will excel. Stop all this rubbish. Nigerians and over packaging .
proud of her grind. take all opportunities girl, may wisdom be your guide.
I hope they allow her to do it in Yoruba. Something different for a change.
Exactly! I hope this will be in yoruba. And then subtitled in English. That’s when Olajumoke will be really saucy!
Ok…exclusively for yorouba people. I do not understand yorouba so I pass.Byeee Jumoke!
She said never lose hope and don’t think it is finished because God isn’t finished with you.
She went ahead to recite a poem we were taught in primary School titled ‘work’… Work hard my friend because it is the antidote of poverty…etc.
I am impressed they didn’t force her to speak English and Nigerians are never patient people…it is always one step at a time…let Jumoke live!
Reality show????
Some will either like her or hate her – But, this is her time.
I would hv set up my own bakery and enter Yoruba movie industry shikena..no time for all this serenren ..this show is the vision of her handlers
When God say yes….I tell you language is not even a barrier
I think someone is trying too hard and fast to push this lady to become what she’s not ready for right now, maybe out of the need to maximise and cash out from the fame she still enjoys. I concur with @nolly that she’ll be more suitable for the Yoruba movie industry cos that is what comes to her naturally at the moment, nothing stops her from having a reality TV show in the future when she’s alot more experienced and exposed. My 2 kobo.
Perhaps if the show was based on finding other Cinderellas like her it would make sense.