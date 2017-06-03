Olajumoke Set to release Reality TV show ‘Olajumoke Sauce’

It seems like it was just yesterday Olajumoke Orisaguna stepped into the limelight through an accidental shot. Now the mother of two has taken full advantage of the opportunities given to her by expanding her horizon.

The model just recently announced that she will be introducing her reality TV show “Olajumoke Sauce“. She posted a behind the scene video on her Instagram page thanking her fans and appreciating God whilst encouraging hard work and steadfastness in prayers.

Olajumoke also posted a stunning portrait of herself and captioned; “Let me re-introduce myself to you:

Orukomi Olajumoke, omo oni buredi, omo Jesu, Iya Semilore ati Grace. Now: Model,Actor,Vlogger, & story teller (reality)… Lol.”

Photo Credit: Instgram | @Olajumoke , @Foladamian