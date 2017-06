Ronke Raji has been wearing her hair in a puff for a while now and by popular demand, the beauty vlogger is sharing her go to tips on how to achieve her puffs.

Ronke is thorough in this video from showing the four sections where she divides and knots her hair to the hair mist that works best for her, she leaves no table unturned.

The Nigerian makeup artist also shares the tips and tricks on how to make your fro bigger than usual.

Watch