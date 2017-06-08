She’s Gorgeous! Check Out #BBNaija’s TBoss’ New Photos | Photography by Aham Ibeleme

#BBNaija’s TBoss is one gorgeous lady!

The second runner-up for the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality TV show Tokunbo Idowu has released new promo photos and we absolutely love them, with photography by Aham Ibeleme these photos are undeniably stunning.

We most certainly love how all the former housemates are working hard and capitalising on their new found fame, kudos to them.

See photos

Photo Credit

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Styling: @iderao