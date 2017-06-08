Living through the Leaves: A Literary Appreciation Event Featuring Excerpts from Selected Nigerian Literature | Saturday, June 17th

The evidence that there is a decline in reading culture is substantial and spellbinding.

Even with the growing amount of non-paper options provided by our constantly changing technology age, many people still find it difficult to read printed material. This loss is now being felt in our cultural activities, in our policies and politics, as well as in our children’s school scores. And it could get worse.

A mode of thinking is being lost and we are missing out on the opportunity to experience new things and think intelligibly.

With this in mind, The Book Club, Lagos has decided to put together a stage play aimed at bringing written words by indigenous authors to life, in order to create an experience that would encourage people across various societal strata to enjoy reading.

“The world opened to me when I learned to read”– Mary Mcleod Bethune

“The ability to read is linked to the ability to process, analyze and comprehend information, I guess that’s called thinking.” – Donald M. Stewart

The Stage Play is based on excerpts from four books read by members of The Book Club, Lagos in the year 2016, all written by Nigerian authors. The play has four Acts with each Act representing each book.

These books are;

Born on a Tuesday (by ElNathan John )

) Odufa (by Othuke Omniabohs )

) Nights of the Creaking Bed (by Toni Kan )

) The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives (by Lola Shoneyin)

The cast is comprised largely of members of The Book Club, Lagos with technical support from Adeshine Theatrical Concepts.

The Book Club, Lagos is a community of readers and book lovers who commit to reading a book every month and meeting at the end of each month to discuss and share their thoughts on the book of the month.

Our hope is to see an improvement in the reading culture of younger Africans and to build a growing community of readers.