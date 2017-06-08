Sad… This Entrepreneur Lost All her Wares to Burglars in Lagos

A distraught entrepreneur, Oyinlade has taken to Instagram to share a video of her store which was burgled and all the goods stolen.

“I started this business years back with my school fees,without help from no one but God,i kept pushing it,i didn’t sleep at nite for years,surfing net for latest designers..I still suffer a lot of pains in my head till date,i keep pushing because I have to tak care of my family and I was on my lane and no single help from No one…now robbers came to burgle my store in surulere and cleared,my sweat,pains and sleepness in vain…took me years to save and finally open a shop and robbers does this to me…💀💀👽 Thank u all LOVERS OF DOPEWEARS 😥😥😿,” she wrote.

She is calling on the general public to support her and help her get back on her feet. See details below: