Tunde and Wunmi Obe Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary & 29 years Friendship

Veteran music duo Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating their 19th year wedding anniversary today, June 26, 2017.
The singers who recently released a son “Rise Up” for Reggae lovers both took to Twitter to celebrate the day.
1/HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, MY QUEEN!! @WunmiObe
🎉🎊💃🏽🕺🏽🎊🎉🥂🍾
As we rock & celebrate 29yrs of friendship & 19yrs of marriage, we must first give… pic.twitter.com/DjPhFSJMvA
— Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017
2/ credit to Baba God for giving us the grace to recognize true love, when we found it, many years ago.. For keeping us in good health… pic.twitter.com/XBt8COJzCs
— Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017
3/For our beautiful children… For all we've been able to achieve.. If I had to do it all again, I'd choose u over & over again,sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/jQvDZgP117
— Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017
To God Almighty be all the Glory.. 19 years and still counting.. it's our Anniversary. #TWO pic.twitter.com/xocZtdw7TG
— Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) June 26, 2017
Ace of my heart … I love you today & always https://t.co/dcGYDTbZhZ
— Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) June 26, 2017