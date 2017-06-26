BellaNaija

Tunde and Wunmi Obe Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary & 29 years Friendship

Veteran music duo Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating their 19th year wedding anniversary today, June 26, 2017.

The singers who recently released a son “Rise Up” for Reggae lovers both took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

