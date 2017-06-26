Tunde and Wunmi Obe Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary & 29 years Friendship

Veteran music duo Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating their 19th year wedding anniversary today, June 26, 2017.

The singers who recently released a son “Rise Up” for Reggae lovers both took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

1/HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, MY QUEEN!! @WunmiObe

🎉🎊💃🏽🕺🏽🎊🎉🥂🍾

As we rock & celebrate 29yrs of friendship & 19yrs of marriage, we must first give… pic.twitter.com/DjPhFSJMvA — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017

2/ credit to Baba God for giving us the grace to recognize true love, when we found it, many years ago.. For keeping us in good health… pic.twitter.com/XBt8COJzCs — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017

3/For our beautiful children… For all we've been able to achieve.. If I had to do it all again, I'd choose u over & over again,sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/jQvDZgP117 — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 26, 2017

To God Almighty be all the Glory.. 19 years and still counting.. it's our Anniversary. #TWO pic.twitter.com/xocZtdw7TG — Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) June 26, 2017

Ace of my heart … I love you today & always https://t.co/dcGYDTbZhZ — Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) June 26, 2017