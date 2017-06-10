Woman Checks into Hotel with Lover in Enugu, Dies Moments Later

Spokesperson of the Enugu state Police Command Ebere Amaraizu has confirmed the death of one Ifeyinwa Udeh which took place in a hotel room where she lodged with her lover.

PUNCH reports that the tragic incident took place on June 2, 2017 in the Trans Ekulu area of Enugu.

According to Amaraizu, the Udeh lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Amaraizu added that the lover Joel Ugwu is in custody and is helping with investigation.

Ugwu was said to have told investigators that she fell ill after taking a malt drink and water supplied by the hotel. However, Amaraizu said “some dangerous tablets/capsules and other materials” were recovered from the scene.

“Operatives of the homicide section of the state police command have launched full-scale investigations with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident. Recovered from the scene at the hotel room were remnants of some dangerous tablets/capsules and other materials which will aid operatives in their investigations,” Amaraizu said.