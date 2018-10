The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again postponed the gubernatorial primaries in Lagos State.

According to Vanguard, this was revealed by Yekini Nabena, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

The governorship primaries of Enugu and Adamawa states have also been changed from indirect to direct, and have been postponed.

The Lagos primaries have been postponed to October 2, while Adamawa and Enugu states will have theirs on Thursday, October 4.