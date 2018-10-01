BellaNaija is giving out 10 Copies of the ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal’ to BNers | Here’s How To Win

Omeyi Yangs, the founder and current CEO of Every Mums Maternity Apparel (popularly referred to as “Every Mums“) has created a creative way of documenting your pregnancy memories; ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal.
This is a journal that gives you the opportunity to document your pregnancy journey and you can say goodbye to forgetting important appointments or searching for your car keys!
Sounds exciting yeah?
Even more exciting is the fact that BN is giving out 10 copies to our readers to create beautiful memories!
All you have to do is leave a comment below telling us why you would like to have the ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal’
You will be contacted if you are selected.
This competition ends on Friday, October 5th.
I am not a mum yet, but I hope to be in d future. I would like to own down my pregnancy journey as dis for me is special and going to be very emotional for me. I want to keep reminding myself and reading abt my memories of my pregnancy, starting at from my craving, my mood and all. Thanks
I’m a first time mum-to-be.
Just saw your post and thought it might be fun to own a journal. So much to do but I do need an organizer to help keep me on track. Thank you.
I would love to have the ‘every mums pregnancy journal ‘ , It would be of great help as I would be able to document each changes I experience as the months go on in the pregnancy and details I need to remember ( medications, antenatal. meetings, do’s and don’t(s), signs of labour). Thanks
I would love to have the ‘Every mum’s pregnancy journal’ as it would help to document changes I experience as the months go on during the pregnancy. It would help in taking note of great details like antenatal meetings, do’s and don’t s of pregnancy, labour signs and lots more.
I’d really love to win this! My husband and I have started trying for a baby. I’ve started reading books and preparing my body for the journey. Winning this would be great!
My pregnancy came as a miracle had miscarriage due to fibroid. Entered for the one less woman for their sponsored free fibriod surgery with the hope I would be picked after going for interviews and meetings with their medical team after we got shortlisted wasnt picked finally after hopes of being one of the lucky winner. Decided to start saving towards my surgery but discovered I was pregnant that same month June all thanks to God.I will love to have this journal so I can own my pregnancy journey.
Hello, i am pregnant and i try to document every single step, because i read and write a lot.it will be awesome to have this pregnancy journal. Thank you.
I would like the journal so I can get document my next pregnancy journey properly.
I am not yet a mum but will be soon. I want to equip my self with the right knowledge , seeing that age is not on my side. And I do believe this book will help.
I am a first time mum-to-be, still very early in my first trimester and almost very clueless about pregnancy. I really would love to get a journal that can help me in this journey. Thank you.
They said fertility reduces with age…got married this past May and pregnant already… Its amazing and I give God praise…. Will like to win the journal so I can compile a lot more facts that can encourage someone in the future.!!
My wedding will come towards the month end and I am hopeful that I will be pregnant not long from now (God’s willing). Having ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal’ will be exciting too as it will help me to properly document this exciting phase of my life.
I would love to have the pregnancy journal so as to document my pregnancy journey as a first time mom to be and to use it as a yardstick in subsequent pregnancies.
I will like to win this for my married sister who is trying to conceive as a point of contact to detail her pregnancy journey.
I’m pregnant now and that is 10 years after my fourth child! Its a whole new journey to me and a surprise also. So I’d like to own ‘Every mums pregnancy journal to jot down step by step of this life changing experience . It’s indeed like a new experience for me so I deserve this journal for this awesome journey of mine.
as a first time mum to be, this is going to be awesome for me to keep track of the million and 1 things i need to do and/or get ready for
I am not a mum yet but I do love children and as prepare top have my own in future, knowledge and information is key. Hence, I would like to be a win this journal. Thanks!
Am a proud mother of one beautiful 2years old daughter and pregnant already in my last trimester, having d journal we help to manage both kids and avoid mistakes that most
young inexperienced mum we do.
I will be getting married in November, And i would love to win a copy of ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal’ to enable me Document every bits of my pregnancy journey(from the symptoms, to the cravings, to doctors appointments, baby’s first kick and so on). Thanks
My hubby and I are trying for a baby. Having this book will make my pregnancy Journey easier, Nothing more exciting than putting down every change, itch, swelling, food cravings, hospital appointments, to the very delivery date, etc. And then having a throw back and even showing your child when s/he is old enough. Nothing beats that, I really can’t contain my excitement already, thanking you in advance.
I will like to have these because at the moment, my husband and I are trying for a baby. Having these will only make the journey to motherhood more exciting, avoid mistakes, keep track of the minutest of details.Having to jot down every itch, swellings, food cravings, clinic appointments and even getting to show the child when s/he is old enough. Nothing beats that really. Kindly help out in this documentation process. Thanking you in advance.
Being pregnant for my first issue is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me.
the feeling is out of this world. i would love to pen down what the feeling is like every single day. and some day when my prince charming arrives and grows older ill read to him the joy he’s been giving me from conception.
I was excited when I saw this Giveaway on Everymums Instagram Page and ofcourse I ran here to enter for the giveaway. My husband and I are currently trying for a baby and winning this giveaway will be exciting as it will enable me to create all the beautiful memories that will surround our baby. Thank you bella naija for this opportunity. I am very expectant that I will be among the lucky 10 winners. Thanks
Am a mum to-be and I believe this journal will help me keep track of important appointments as well as a detailed and accurate story of this memorable milestone.
Why i would like/love to have the ‘Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal’ It’s because i want to use it as my remembrance/testimony/miracle book of God wondrous/awesome works in my life and the man (hubby) God wants for me. “My Book of Memorial’. Its three years i have been told by the Doctors after two (2) major surgeries to quickly have a baby. But, i only believe God’s report. So, using the Every Mum’s Pregnancy Journal will take me through all the journey/changes/phases/trimester and all experiences both pre-natal and post-natal fully recorded as a Mother (Someday called ‘Mum’ soonest by faith). And give back to the community, then watch another woman whom i will be coaching going through same circumstance use this Journal turn into a mother as well. (A step of faith). It will be mind blowing. And when I look back, it will be memorable for me and my soon family as well the CEO of this Journal (Definitely experiencing that fulfillment).