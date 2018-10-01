Prince William ends Wildlife Conservation Tour in Africa

The Duke of Cambridge was in Africa for a week-long tour to learn more about the continent’s wildlife conservation. He visited Namibia, Tanzania and completed his trip with a visit to Kenya.

Prince William arrived Kenya’s Laikipia Training Area by helicopter on Sunday to visit the Irish Guards. The 36-year-old Duke, participated in training sessions with British troops, met with Kenyan Defense Forces and also threw a few kicks with school Children at BATUK’s Kinamba Community Project while giving out footballs and shirts.

Photo Credit: @kensingtonroyal