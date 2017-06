Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade is set to drop new EP “Mama Afriqué” soon and she took to her Instagram page yesterday to reveal the tracklist. The EP is her third studio project after her previous albums “King Of Queens” (2014) and “Mama Africa” (2016). She wrote on her page:

