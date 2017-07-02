BNMovieFeature: WATCH Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Victoria Kolawole in “Omo Alhaja”

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Last week we introduced a new weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, and officially kicked off the BN Movie Feature with a 2016 movie called “Not Enough”.

This week, we are featuring a Yoruba movie called Omo Alhaja, which can now be watched online via ApataTV YouTube platform.

The movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Victoria Kolawole, Fasuat Balogun, Olaniyi Afonjo and more.

Omo Alhaja is a thriller about two different individuals who are mini deities; dangerous and dreadful. Their unimaginable fractions are like a twisted riddle that requires a revelation.

The movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Enjoy

