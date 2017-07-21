Watch Flavour’s Interview about his New Album ‘Ijele The Traveller’ on The Beat99.9 FM’s The Morning Rush

Talented Nigerian musician and instrumentalist, Flavour is not one to grant a lot of interviews so this exclusive one on The Beat99.9 FM‘s The Morning Rush is a must watch. The singer speaks on his new album called ‘Ijele The Traveller‘, the start of his career to where he is now and of course his body, the ladies and his sexy dance moves!
Watch
Big fan of Flavour… Hope he has a concern in the Caribbean sometime.
Flavour my guy!
Flavour my boo thang. Bundle of talent
