Watch Flavour’s Interview about his New Album ‘Ijele The Traveller’ on The Beat99.9 FM’s The Morning Rush

21.07.2017 at By 4 Comments

Talented Nigerian musician and instrumentalist, Flavour is not one to grant a lot of interviews so this exclusive one on The Beat99.9 FM‘s The Morning Rush is a must watch. The singer speaks on his new album called ‘Ijele The Traveller‘, the start of his career to where he is now and of course his body, the ladies and his sexy dance moves!

  • Sunshiney July 21, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Big fan of Flavour… Hope he has a concern in the Caribbean sometime.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Lekki Dude July 21, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Flavour my guy!

    Moving your home or office, Lets help you pack!
relocate.com.ng
    relocate.com.ng

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Anonymous July 22, 2017 at 4:04 am

    Flavour my boo thang. Bundle of talent

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Anonymous July 22, 2017 at 4:14 am

    Sandra will soon do another fake video claiming someone who rejects her publicly. SMH.

    Love this! 8 Reply
