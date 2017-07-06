Nigeria Integrity Film Awards (Homevida) is giving Scriptwriters a Chance to Win N250k & Have their Scripts turned into a Short Film

It’s that time of the year again! Are you a talented and creative scriptwriter between the ages 16 and 30 with the ability to capture your audience? Homevida is giving you a big opportunity!

Homevida is calling out to you guys to send in your original scripts that promote;

Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance – endowed by USAID/SACE or;

or; Countering hate speech – supported by Google

And guess what? This year, Homevida is dishing out a whopping sum of N250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira) in each category and the winning scripts get turned into short films!

You would also have the privilege to take part in a 3-day seminar facilitated by some of Nollywood’s best directors, screenwriters and filmmakers…C’mmon! Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this? I bet you would!

To stand a better chance of winning, please ensure you read the criteria for selection. To send in your original scripts, please visit the website to view the criteria and upload your entries.

Entries close August 3, 2017.

