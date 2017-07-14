Nigeria’s Chioma Ukonu comes in Second Place at the 2017 #ChivasVenture!

Yay!

Recycle Point‘s Chioma Ukonu has just been announced as the first runner-up at the 2017 Chivas Finale and has been rewarded with $ 200, 000.

Through Recycle Point she is enabling individuals, particularly from low-income households, to create value from their everyday waste.

And the runner up with 250k is our very own @chiomsyukonu of @recyclepoints. We are soooooo proud of you #ChivasVenture A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

In first place, winning $400k is Siam Organic‘s Peetachai Dejkraisak who is from Thailand and is working with small-scale farmers to grow Jasberry rice, a new variety of non-GMO (genetically modified) whole grain rice that is extremely high in antioxidants – three times higher than blueberries.

More photos:

Head over @bellanaijaonline NOW for live updates from the 2017 #ChivasRegal