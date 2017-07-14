New Video: Arese Daniels – Let It Rain

Here is Gospel Music Sensation Arese Daniels with the official video of her debut single titled ‘Let it Rain’. This worship tune is sure definitely to bless lives round the world. She says:

I was simply inspired to write this song based on my thirst for the Lord, for more of him, His Glory determines everything and when we ask for God to rain His glory, we are simply asking for the all encompassing power of God, because His glory is His presence, it is His spirit, it is His anointing and the scripture declares that where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty, thus when it rains, His Spirit goes at work and miracles abound, captives are set free, circumstances are changed and we are never the same again”.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and was directed by Akin Alabi.

Watch the video below: