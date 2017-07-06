Vimbai Mutinhiri announced as Legacy Lifestyle’s First Black Female Ambassador

The beautiful and talented TV host and Producer, Vimbai Mutinhiri has been announced as the latest and first black female Ambassador of Legacy Lifestyle.

Legacy Lifestyle is one of Africa’s Premier Luxury Rewards Programme. It is part of the Legacy Group and founders of the Wheatbaker Hotel.

With over 200 luxury partners, the African entertainment and media personality will represent the Africa’s Premier Luxury Rewards Programme.

Voted in the top 50 most influential people under 40 in Zimbabwe, Vimbai has achieved many accolades in her career, including African TV Presenter of the Year 2013; Victors Award Winner as well as being voted in the Top 20 Most Beautiful Celebrities in Africa.

After successfully heading the move of Star Gist from Johannesburg to Lagos, Nigeria, Vimbai has now progressed to host on Kwese Sport.

Congrats girl!