Connect with us

Events

Vimbai Mutinhiri & Taymesan Emmanuel to host The Future Awards Africa 2020 | Calls for Heroes beating Coronavirus In Africa

Career Events Promotions

Atlantic Hall hosts World Leaders to a Discourse on Global Trends in Education

Events News

TEDxLagos Conference is Looking at the UPSIDE of 2020

Events

Women Inspiring Impact Network (WiiN) donates Food & Essential PPEs to Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

Career Events

You can Now Get Your WAACSP Customer Service Certification ONLINE in Nigeria & Ghana | Find Out How

Events Movies & TV

Trust Us, You Don't Want to Miss our InstaLive Session with Yvonne Orji & Chigul 

Career Events

Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey Team up to present Your VVIP Pass to Success at The Uncommon Mindset | June 6th

Events

Hurray! Heineken announces Yemi Wumi as the Winner of the Heineken Design Contest 🎉

Events

Polo Luxury Group kicks off Initiative to support Essential Frontline Workers during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Events

Get your Teenagers Inspired & Motivated at the Virtual Edition of the Africa Teens Summit | Registration is On

Events

Vimbai Mutinhiri & Taymesan Emmanuel to host The Future Awards Africa 2020 | Calls for Heroes beating Coronavirus In Africa

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Ahead of its fifteenth edition, The Future Awards Africa has rolled out an exciting lineup of activities surrounding its iconic award event. TFAA is pioneering a near-complete pivot to virtual platforms in response to global trends accelerated by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Future Awards will be hosting many of the now-familiar beats on its journey to the culminative award ceremony via The Future Awards Africa Instagram handle while maintaining the physical presence of the award itself. The virtual activities will be carried out with multiple interfaces with other Future Project associated social media platforms.

In anticipation of the main event, some announcements were made on Monday, May 25th by Adebola Williams, CEO Red For Africa. These announcements, which are integral to The Future Awards Africa event structure, introduced the public to the season’s hosts and made public some of the new projects The Future Project plans to embark on.

May 25th was the most opportune time to make these announcements, as it also commemorates Africa Day, a celebration of Pan-Africanism on the continent and beyond. Through an Instagram live hosted by Adebola Williams on The Future Awards Instagram account, guests pledged their support to the initiative and celebrated the which Africa-wide focus of the awards this year.

After announcing this season’s theme “The Convocation”, the hosts for this year’s events were announced. Multimedia presenter, influencer, as well as past season host Taymesan Emmanuel and acclaimed presenter Vimbai Mutinhiri were declared as season’s hosts of the fifteenth edition of the Future Awards Africa.

Another major announcement that was made was the launch of the Beating Corona Heroes & Champions project, presented by The Future Awards Africa. The project which is set to be a TV and Digital Telethon will kick off on Sunday, August 16th, 2020. It is powered by RED, in partnership with EbonyLife TV & Consolidated Media Associates.

The call for nominations for Beating Corona Heroes across Africa, which is aimed at spotlighting unsung heroes at the frontline during this pandemic, was also made open during the Instagram live.

The Future Awards Africa is a series of awards that celebrate young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration. Forbes has described the awards as “Nigeria’s most important awards for outstanding young Nigerians”

The idea for the awards was conceived by Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams in 2005. This year, the award is supported by The African Union, BellaNaija, Y! Africa, Cool FM, and EbonyLife TV.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php