GO2020NG: Join Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Yemisi Vese, Leke Adeboye & Toyosi Etim-Effiong on The Conversation Series | Today, May 26th

Global Outreach Day Nigeria presents The Conversation Series. The first in this series of conversations centred around sharing the Gospel of Jesus is themed “Not Ashamed”. Join Anchor Matilda Okufi as she converses with 4 young Christian men and women:

Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, film actor, dramatist, producer, and director. He is also an evangelist and founder and president of Mount Zion Drama Ministry and Mount Zion Television.

Yemisi Vese, a self-proclaimed Jesus girl, wife, and mother who loves to share her faith in Jesus Christ and talk about His love and amazing Grace.

Leke Adeboye, the youngest of Pastor E.A Adeboye’s children, He is also an assistant pastor at R.C.C.G and serves in the position of the senior personal assistant to his father, the General Overseer of R.C.C.G.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, radio personality who is vocal and likes to speak about her faith.

Date: Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm

Click HERE to join the conversation and add your voice to the conversation using #go2020 #go2020ng #notashamed

GO2020 is a global vision to activate the whole Body of Christ – millions of individual believers, churches, and large global ministries – to pray and share the Gospel all over the world in a joint effort of evangelism during the month of May 2020. Follow us on social media – @go2020ng.

