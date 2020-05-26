Connect with us

The Africa Day Benefit Concert was Lit! Here's All that Went Down

Published

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Every year, the Africa Day celebration comes with excitement at the opportunity to celebrate the rich African culture. What better way to celebrate our beautiful and vibrant continent than with the universal language, music.

The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home was a 2-hour live concert that was broadcast to millions of viewers in Africa and around the world on TV and YouTube.

The humanitarian concert was hosted by Hollywood star Idris Elba and featured star-studded special appearances from a host of celebrities and electrifying performances from some of the most talented artists across the continent like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Sho Madjozi, Burna Boy, AKA, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Timi Dakolo, and Cobhams Asuquo, Niniola, Reekado Banks, Rema, Sauti Sol, Seun Kuti, Afro B, Busiswa, Diamond Platinumz, Salif Keita, Angelique Kidjo, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Ismael Lo, Bebe Cool, and many more who are uniting to commemorate Africa Day and provide hope and inspiration during COVID-19.

The concert also featured special appearances by Bonang Matheba, Boris Kodjo, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Toke Makinwa, Chloe X Halle, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Falz, Rita Ora, Richard Mofe Damijo, Mr Eazi, Vanessa Mdee, Yvonne Orji, Fat Joe, Pearl Thusi, Nelson Freitas, Boity Thulo, Anika Noni Rose, Skepta, Wale, Jidenna, Kirk Franklin, French Montana, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and others.

The two-hour special aims to not only entertain viewers at home but also to raise funds that will support food and health needs for children and families in Africa affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance was opened by Davido and closed by Burna Boy.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

