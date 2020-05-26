Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Going Back to Making Music & Nothing Can Stop Her this Time

It looks like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is making a full return to the music scene.

The veteran filmmaker, recently took to social media to announce she was restarting her music career that has been put on hold for years.

Omotola who sounded very determined about getting back into music, reminded her fans about when she revealed she was going to do all she wanted to do after the pandemic.

She wrote:

Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼

When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No gates of Hell shall prevail. 🙏🏽

Omotola released her debut album titled, “Gba” on January 9, 2007. Her second studio album “Me, Myself, & Eyes,” brought in production from Paul Play and Del B. It was supported by the songs “Feel Alright“, featuring Harrysong.

Omotola also has a son Captain E that has a budding career in the music industry.

Photo Credit: @realomosexy