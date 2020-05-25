Scoop
How Our Faves Celebrated #AfricaDay
It’s Africa Day today!
Today we’re celebrating African unity, excellence and diversity. We’re celebrating all things Africa: its nations, its people, its greatness.
And so many of our faves are celebrating too.
All of them took to social media to share photos of themselves in their native garbs, praising the African continent.
See all of them:
Happy Africa Day ! Some of the Most Admirable things that make us African are : * Our Rich Culture and heritage. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ * Our Strong and Tenacious spirit. ~~~~••~••~•~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ * Our Optimism and readiness to try ~~~~~••••••~~~~~~~~~••~~~~~~~~~~~~ * Our History and Love for Mother Africa ~~~~~~~~••~~~~~~~~~~~••~~~~~~~~~~ What's Yours? ~~~~••••••~~~~~~~~~~~•••••~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #AfricaRising #itstimeforafrica #Africaday #ProudlyAfrican #Strongertogether
Africa my Africa Africa my mother land land of milk and honey land of natural beauty Africa land where i live Africa my Africa A land of great people Africa my Africa land of nature A land were nature lives Africa my Africa A land blessed by God himself On the day of creation God threw diamond like stone gold like rain He dropped crude oil like rain Africa my Africa land of milk and honey Happy #africaday
Yessss it’s Africa Day😁🕺🏽🕺🏽 and me and my shorter shy twin @sir.uti are here to wish you a very #happyafricaday 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 . Are you proud to be African? What does being African Mean to you ?? 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 . . . • • • • Outfit : Native Attire by @beccaapparel And Blazer 🧥 by @telvinnwafor . Styled by @hyperfashun
I am a proud African woman. Proud of my skin Proud of my hair Proud of our culture. . Not too proud of our leaders, But I celebrate the African spirit and the power we show when we tell our stories. . . I will be sharing a lot of my personal stories during my webinar on the 1st of June at 11am. It’s my gift to you. Happy #AfricaDay. Click the link in my bio and Register. IT IS FREE!!! . . 📸: @chef_fregz . . #LalaAkindoju #BrownGurlMagic #TalentedInternationalBankable.
Hello Beautiful People . . Happy Africa Day ❤💖💕💝 . . I am proud to be a Nigerian woman, I am equally proud to be an African woman. I am grateful and thankful for the opportunities that I have had, along with an incredible team of people over the years to share our African stories with audiences around the world. . . We promise to keep telling our stories in ways that will showcase and celebrate the best of our continent and people and continue to lend our voice to the areas and issues that still challenge us. #AfricaOnTheRise #AfricaDay #EbonyLifeChangingTheNarrative
A continent filled with Kings and Queens. You have been through so much, yet still you stand strong and undefeated. I am who I am because of you. African oh my Africa. I will never stop repping you. Happy Africa day my people 🌍❤️ #Africanbaddie #africaday #unity #Africa #Nigeria