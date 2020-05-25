Connect with us

Scoop

How Our Faves Celebrated #AfricaDay

Music Scoop

We Like What's Brewing between Adut Akech & Runtown 🧐

BN TV Scoop

Stephanie Linus Wants Everyone to Take Personal Hygiene Seriously & Make it a Habit

Scoop

Kaffy Loses Mum 💔

Scoop Sweet Spot

Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

Scoop Sweet Spot

6 Years & Waxing Strong! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija PepperDem Reunion is Almost Here & We Actually Can't Wait

Music Scoop

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps

Scoop Sweet Spot

Oba Saheed Elegushi & Wife Olori Sekinat celebrate 17 Years of Blissful Marriage

Scoop

How Our Faves Celebrated #AfricaDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

It’s Africa Day today!

Today we’re celebrating African unity, excellence and diversity. We’re celebrating all things Africa: its nations, its people, its greatness.

And so many of our faves are celebrating too.

All of them took to social media to share photos of themselves in their native garbs, praising the African continent.

See all of them:

View this post on Instagram

🌍❤💪🏾 Happy #africaday

A post shared by YemiAlade WOMAN OF STEEL (@yemialade) on

View this post on Instagram

An African 👑

A post shared by WAJE (@officialwaje) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Africa day from an African King.

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Africa day from The Flavour of Africa 💪

A post shared by Flavour of Africa (@2niteflavour) on

View this post on Instagram

#africaday PROUDLY AFRICAN ❤️💪

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on

View this post on Instagram

Everyday is Africa day ☀️

A post shared by muna abii (@munachiabii) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mateen ‘Korede Taomu: Son, I Know You Just Lost Your Job…

Peter Molokwu: Finding the Tools To Help You Achieve Your Goals

Tech Product Manager Seyi Taylor is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates
Advertisement
css.php