A little harmless flirting never hurt anyone, you know?

It started when Runtown shared photos of himself on Instagram with the caption: Blessed EID to you and yours ❤️

It caught the attention of a certain someone: fashion model Adut Akech. And, well, she went straight into it, asked for his number.

And Runtown’s reply? “Incoming call!

We can’t wait to see where this leads.