Connect with us

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Wants Even More Nigerian Women to Support Her

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Session "Kristi Oba (Jesus Our King)" with Folabi Nuel

Music Scoop

We Like What's Brewing between Adut Akech & Runtown 🧐

Music

Jhybo is Out with a New EP "Third Born" | Listen

Music

New Video: Wande Coal - Again

BN TV Music

Rudeboy Premieres New Single “Woman” on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

BN TV Music

You NEED to See Tiwa Savage's Performance on uduX

Music

5 Things We Learned from Jude Okoye’s Interview about PSquare, Cynthia Morgan & May D

Music Scoop

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

Music

New Music: Obesere feat. Bayboy - Omo Ibadan

Music

Tiwa Savage Wants Even More Nigerian Women to Support Her

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

To thrive in the Nigerian entertainment industry, one needs gut to face competitors and trolls alike.

One of Nigeria’s top female singers, Tiwa Savage has always been vocal about getting support from her colleagues and fans but just like every other successful artiste, that has not stopped her from getting trolled.

On Monday evening, Tiwa took to her Twitter to express disappointment at the hate she faces from some female fans following an insensitive tweet from a troll who insinuated that Tiwa makes music for call girls.

However, another Twitter user reacted to the troll’s post by saying that Tiwa is often disrespected by other women even though she has helped put Nigerian music on the map.

Tiwa agreed to the fan’s post and said that she doubts the hate will ever stop. She also compared the hate she receives from fans to how her foreign counterparts like Rihanna and Beyonce are shown great love by their fans. OAP Dotun also showed his support by revealing that Tiwa Savage tried to help Cynthia Morgan.

 

In response to her tweets, Nigerian ladies are tweeting that they have and will always support Tiwa and she should ignore the trolls.

Check out the tweets below:

 

Photo Credit: @tiwasavage

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets

Mateen ‘Korede Taomu: Son, I Know You Just Lost Your Job…

Peter Molokwu: Finding the Tools To Help You Achieve Your Goals

Tech Product Manager Seyi Taylor is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips
Advertisement
css.php