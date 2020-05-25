Tiwa Savage Wants Even More Nigerian Women to Support Her

To thrive in the Nigerian entertainment industry, one needs gut to face competitors and trolls alike.

One of Nigeria’s top female singers, Tiwa Savage has always been vocal about getting support from her colleagues and fans but just like every other successful artiste, that has not stopped her from getting trolled.

On Monday evening, Tiwa took to her Twitter to express disappointment at the hate she faces from some female fans following an insensitive tweet from a troll who insinuated that Tiwa makes music for call girls.

Duduke is for people in good and healthy relationship… Ashawo relax Tiwa Savage will soon sing your own 😂🤷 — PraizGod🌈 (@its_thoyyn) May 25, 2020

However, another Twitter user reacted to the troll’s post by saying that Tiwa is often disrespected by other women even though she has helped put Nigerian music on the map.

Tiwa agreed to the fan’s post and said that she doubts the hate will ever stop. She also compared the hate she receives from fans to how her foreign counterparts like Rihanna and Beyonce are shown great love by their fans. OAP Dotun also showed his support by revealing that Tiwa Savage tried to help Cynthia Morgan.

I swear the tin weak me and this thread is mainly from women. God I know you see ALL, I remain within your arms of protection and blessings 🙏🏾 https://t.co/qcp83YqLDW — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 25, 2020

Thanks bro, God help us all https://t.co/e1SXF6Qd3I — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 25, 2020

It’s always been like that, I doubt it will ever change. Maybe I for just jeje dey yankee dey sing my rnb because I see how hard the Rihanna navy, beehives, barbs protect their own 💔 https://t.co/9PqfRKZn1P — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 25, 2020

In response to her tweets, Nigerian ladies are tweeting that they have and will always support Tiwa and she should ignore the trolls.

Tiwa Savage has always had the support of Nigerians even when she talks nonsense. This agenda that they do not support her is baseless. Yemi Alade should be the one complaining. — A pimp named Slickback (@_KeneC) May 25, 2020

I'm sorry sis. It has nothing to do with you my love. Weak minded people bring people down. You made it sis & you're a 🌟! They are insecure and envious of your success. Continue to know Whose you are & Who you are. A Daughter of the High Most God. Keep winning. 👑

– JA'DAKU — JA' DAKU (@iamjadaku) May 25, 2020

Ignore that haters Queen! I am one of your true fans and the love is real! Lots of women loves you, don’t forget that. — can'tkeepcalm (@olufadeoluwa) May 25, 2020

You constantly peddling the narrative that women hate you is like corporate black people who love to say black people hate eachother forgetting what caused it in the first place even if its true. Lots of women love &look up to you but you still constantly say this every 2 months. — Princess (@sappyfuck) May 25, 2020

Forget about the disrespect mama jay. The street loves u. As far as I'm concern no female artiste has ever come close to your level in d industry. You are giving the men a run for their money.

Long live the Queen of Nigeria music — ♦6alogun™® (@bharlhoghunne) May 25, 2020

@TiwaSavage is obviously the best female artist in Nigeria history, and arguably in Africa, then one kind mumu person go come criticize her not remembering that she's representing Nigeria and Africa at large, God help @TiwaSavage ignore them🙏🙏 .. @TiwaSavage we dey your back✊ — Silas Zugwai James (@SilasZugwai) May 25, 2020

The world is filled more with bittersouls than it is with good people..focus on we that love you..funny enough..those that hate you don't even love themselves.. So,what re we saying?? — Ganotti-Official (@ask_ganotti) May 25, 2020

Seriously Tiwa? You want to remain abroad because of people's mouth? Girl you disappoint me. Don't you know your strength? You're an extraordinary woman, far stronger than all their tongues combine together & people like me look up to you. Ignore bad energy, do your thing. — Charity Anthonia (@Denabtonia) May 25, 2020

Tiwa savage as always been a great artist, great woman, the best Nigerian female artist.

Just because she did not put up any challenge or did not drop ya type of song, does not mean she is ashewo.

She a great woman, well respected. @TiwaSavage we will always love you ♥️♥️💯 — Berries OF Lagos 😎 (@Berriesoflagos) May 25, 2020

