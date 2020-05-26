Van Vicker has the Sweetest words for his Daughter Ji-an 😍

Veteran Ghanaian actor Van Vicker is a super proud father, and he has got nothing but much admiration for his daughter, Ji-an, who just clocked 14 years.

Van Vicker took to Instagram to tell the world how much he loves and cherishes his daughter, describing her as ‘generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel’ among other attributes.

Sharing a series of photos with his daughter, he wrote:

Generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel, chivalrous, talented, down to Earth…these are just but a few of what you are built of. You can be mulish at times but you make me a proud father. Today you turn 14. The baby who would cry all day and cry all night, yet extremly sweet. Till today when you cry it touches my innermost feelings. I have ONLY four soft spots in my heart Ji-an, you take up one. You are multitalented, the World is at your beck and call, take it by storm and make an impact on people’s lives. Happy birthday my ONLY second daughter, lol. I love you my Chichi, my Chocho. Daddy. #daddy #happybirthday #thevanvickers

Photo Credit: iam_vicker