Connect with us

Scoop

A Forthcoming Book is claiming that "Megxit" was actually Harry's Idea

Scoop Sweet Spot

Van Vicker has the Sweetest words for his Daughter Ji-an 😍

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Wants Even More Nigerian Women to Support Her

Scoop

How Our Faves Celebrated #AfricaDay

Music Scoop

We Like What's Brewing between Adut Akech & Runtown 🧐

BN TV Scoop

Stephanie Linus Wants Everyone to Take Personal Hygiene Seriously & Make it a Habit

Scoop

Kaffy Loses Mum 💔

Scoop Sweet Spot

Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

Scoop Sweet Spot

6 Years & Waxing Strong! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija PepperDem Reunion is Almost Here & We Actually Can't Wait

Scoop

A Forthcoming Book is claiming that “Megxit” was actually Harry’s Idea

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from the Royal Family was so widely believed to be the idea of Meghan that the media termed it “Megxit.”

Well a forthcoming book is now claiming that the idea was actually Harry’s.

According to The Sun, the biography, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” will remove the idea that the couple’s exit from the royal family was Meghan’s idea.

“A publishing insider” told The Sun that the word “Megxit” has always made Harry upset.

It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s.

The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time.

The book is being published with the couple’s knowledge, The Sun reports, and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are said to have been give access to both friends of the couple, and the couple itself.

Harry had been considering the exit for a while, the insider claims, and Meghan merely “supported Harry’s decision.”

He wanted to move in the direction that they did and had been considering it for more than a year.

And she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets

Mateen ‘Korede Taomu: Son, I Know You Just Lost Your Job…

Peter Molokwu: Finding the Tools To Help You Achieve Your Goals

Tech Product Manager Seyi Taylor is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips
Advertisement
css.php