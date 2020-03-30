Scoop
It’s GoodBye ‘Sussex Royal’ for Harry & Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan Markle have written their final post as Sussex Royal on their Instagram account.
The Duke and Duchess are thanking everyone around the globe “for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world”.
From Tuesday, March 31, they will no longer use the Sussex Royal Instagram account or website, as they officially start their new life.
Writing their final post as Sussex Royals, they wrote:
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.
What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.
As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.
While you may not see us here, the work continues.
Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!
Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.
Harry and Meghan
