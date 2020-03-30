Connect with us

Is Rihanna's Long-Awaited Album ever Coming? Find out from her British Vogue Feature

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Thuli Phongolo, Pearl Modiadie, Afua Osei And More

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Isabella Peschardt, Nyane Lebajoa, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi And More

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

From Bisola Aiyeola to Mercy Eke, These Were the Most Glamorous Beauty Looks at #AMVCA7

Sola Sobowale is Giving Us a Reason to Smile this Friday

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Beverly Osu , Adut Akech Bior, Vanessa Gyimah And More

Foluke Sowumi is Celebrating Heroic Women & Barrier Breakers with the "Obinrin Akikanju" Series

This Video of Kylie giving Kendall a Makeover is too Cute | WATCH

Music queen, Rihanna is the latest star to grace the cover of British Vogue, the May 2020 issue, and as expected she looks absolutely amazing.

Check out a few excerpts from her interview below:

On making new music, she said:

I can’t say when I’m going to drop, but I am very aggressively working on music. I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.

When asked if it will be a reggae album, Rihanna replies

That is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything, I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.

On building a family she says:

I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future. I know I will want to live differently.

When asked where she sees herself in 10 years, she says, in a distinctively Bajan tone of disbelief:

Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient.  I’ll have kids  three or four of ’em.

I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.

Read the full interview and peep both covers here.

Photo Credit: @stephenklein

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

