Is Rihanna’s Long-Awaited Album ever Coming? Find out from her British Vogue Feature

Music queen, Rihanna is the latest star to grace the cover of British Vogue, the May 2020 issue, and as expected she looks absolutely amazing.

In addition to the photos, Rihanna spoke to the magazine about a wide range of subjects including her new album, expanding the Fenty brand into skincare, and her future plans to have lots of children.

Check out a few excerpts from her interview below:

On making new music, she said:

I can’t say when I’m going to drop, but I am very aggressively working on music. I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.

When asked if it will be a reggae album, Rihanna replies

That is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything, I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.

On building a family she says:

I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future. I know I will want to live differently.

When asked where she sees herself in 10 years, she says, in a distinctively Bajan tone of disbelief:

Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids three or four of ’em. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.

Read the full interview and peep both covers here.

Photo Credit: @stephenklein