Here Are More Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stepping Back from the Royal family

Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing on Monday to Prince Harry and Meghan‘s decision to live a more independent life in both Canada and the U.K., but she said she would have preferred that they remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family.

The Queen released a groundbreaking statement after the royal family’s two-and-a-half-hour discussion in Sandringham to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals. The statement which was released on Buckingham palace’s official website read:

Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Canada as conversations regarding their decision to step down as senior royals continue.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has assured the Queen that the safety of the Prince Harry and Meghan will be taken care of with round-the-clock security, while they spend a “period of transition” in the country, The Telegraph reports.