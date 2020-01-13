Connect with us

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Stephanie Linus is starting the New Year with a Bold New Look... & We Love It

Cynthia Erivo Just Got Her First Oscar Nomination 🙌🏽🇳🇬

And the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

BN Red Carpet Fab: 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Dakore Egbuson-Akande seemingly responds to Divorce Rumours with a Sweet Anniversary Post

Censors Board has Banned Jade Osiberu's "Sugar Rush" from Cinemas | Here's the Scoop

Temi Otedola is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan's "Citation"

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOneTV Movies! WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Seun Akindele, Taiwo Ojelade, Kehinde Ojelade in "Double Trouble"

It's Bonding Time for TBoss' Mom & her Adorable Daughter 

One of the pioneers of Fuji music in Nigeria, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has been honoured with the title of the first Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The title was bestowed on the musician by the Alaafin of Oyo, in a ceremony that had celebrities from the music and movie industry, royal fathers, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

The ceremony precedes the 49th coronation ceremony of Oba Adeyemi which is set to hold tommorow.

Check out photos from the event below:

