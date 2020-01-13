King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First “Mayegun of Yorubaland”

One of the pioneers of Fuji music in Nigeria, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has been honoured with the title of the first Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The title was bestowed on the musician by the Alaafin of Oyo, in a ceremony that had celebrities from the music and movie industry, royal fathers, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

The ceremony precedes the 49th coronation ceremony of Oba Adeyemi which is set to hold tommorow.

Check out photos from the event below: