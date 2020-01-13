Stephanie Linus is starting the New Year with a Bold New Look... & We Love It

Stephanie Linus is stepping into the New Year with a totally new look.

The 37-year-old filmmaker took to her Instagram page to debut her newly shaved head and explain why she cut her hair. She also revealed that it was her husband that helped to cut her hair.

She wrote:

Hey Amazonians, Don’t overthink it. it’s 2020! I just wanted to try something new. its been a long time I saw my scalp! Growing my hair afresh… I cant wait to see the new growth. It’s quite liberating I must say! #Expressyourselfandbebold. What do you think? I know what you are going to say… Again???? My husband had fun cutting my hair’.

Watch the video below: