Go Ibinabo Fiberesima, It’s Your Birthday!

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

It’s Ibinabo Fiberesima’s birthday and she is happy and grateful to hit a new age.

The beautiful actress shared stunning new photos of herself on Instagram to mark her birthday. Ibinabo is a proud Niger Delta goddess in her green outfit.

The birthday queen took to Instagram to give herself some accolades. She wrote:

Who is a goddess? A woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all Levels, Mind, Body, Spirit. A woman who, because she focuses on personal growth and self – awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with peace, love, joy, passion, and fun. A woman that understands that she has unlimited capacity to make her life anything she wants. A woman who is inspired to give to those around her because of her sense of gratitude and abundance. A woman who is so beautiful, brilliant, and wholesome that she is simply not like any other women on Earth and therefore possesses some sort of uncommon spiritual element that while it cannot be solidly defined, it is clearly present. I am a goddess. The Queen Bae of the Niger delta and it is my birthday. Thank you Jesus for my Life💚💥

Check on it!

