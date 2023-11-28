Connect with us

Events

Get Ready for Fuji Vibrations 2023: Celebrating the Influence of the Genre on Popular Culture

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated annual Fuji Vibrations concert is back, bigger and better! Fuji Vibration 2023, with the theme “The Influence of the Genre on Popular Culture,” is set to take Lagos by storm, bringing together music, culture, and an unforgettable experience.

This year’s headliners include K1 De Ultimate, Abass Obesere, Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika, Sulaimon Adio Atawewe, and SK Sensation. As is customary, Fuji Vibrations also supports emerging talents from across Nigeria; this year’s showcase artists include Alhaji Musibau Alani, Simple Sheriff Ayinde, and Lion Fuji.

Fuji Vibration has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrating the rich history of Fuji music and its enthralling influence on popular culture. This year’s event, scheduled for December 7th, 2023, at Muri Okunola Park, promises to be a historic celebration of this iconic genre.

The theme for this year, “The Influence of the Genre on Popular Culture,” allows the organisers to look at how Fuji music has transcended boundaries and generations, leaving an indelible mark on the world. This event will examine the impact of Fuji music on fashion, language, dance, and other aspects of global culture.

In 2022, FUJI Vibrations entertained about 3,000 people at Muri Okunola Park with a fantastic line-up of emerging and established Fuji artists such as Agbawo FUJI, Yeye Eniba, Omo Aje Wasiu, SK Sensation, Taye Currency, Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Saheed Osupa, and K1 De Ultimate.

 The platform expanded its reach to the United Kingdom in August 2023, hosting an enthralling event at the Africa Centre in London. This included a Pop-Up exhibition, a VIP preview opening, and a live music showcase, all of which were attended by dignitaries such as Sarafa Tunji Ishola and Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Get ready for Fuji Vibration 2023! Tickets are available at Tix Africa.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and more information about Fuji Vibration 2023, please contact GOLDMYNE TV, the official lead media partner, or visit @fujiopera

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Fuji Vibrations

 

 

