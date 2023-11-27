Connect with us

Anchor Restaurant & Bar Is Set to Redefine Family Dining with Unmatched Culinary Excellence and Ambiance

Senator Ekpenyong Hosts Dignitaries in Thanksgiving Event

Save The Date: The Fashion Souk 9.0 Holds Harbour Point This December

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

Samsung Nigeria Commemorates 56 Years of Nike Arts Gallery with Busan Goodwill Ambassador, Nike Okundaye

The 2023 Annual Directors Conference Was an Extraordinary Experience! Here's How it Went

Here’s How to Get the Flytime Fest 2023 Limited Early Bird Tickets

Different Shades of Wellness as AXA Mansard Health Celebrates Employees, Customers, and Other Stakeholders

Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll

A King's Passion unveiled: Access Holdings Proudly Sponsors Remarkable Art Collection Book by the Obi of Onitsha

Anchor Restaurant & Bar Is Set to Redefine Family Dining with Unmatched Culinary Excellence and Ambiance

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Situated at Lekki Leisure Beach, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Oniru, Off Lekki, Lagos is Anchor Restaurant. A family-friendly restaurant that caters to the needs of individuals who are particular about having a casual family dining experience.

Anchor Restaurant promises an unparalleled dining experience, featuring a carefully curated menu that fuses bold flavours from around the world. The warm and inviting ambiance of Anchor, accompanied by the sight and sound of gentle water splashes, adds to the overall experience.

Attention was paid to every detail in the design process of the space, as it is very different from what is already known. The restaurant boasts an elegant dining area adorned with vibrant artwork, creating a visually stunning backdrop for guests to enjoy their culinary journey.

The launch and food-tasting event was an exquisite dining experience of international and Nigerian fusion cuisines that is said to have left guests with timeless memories while also allowing them to look forward to more of its unique offerings. The attendees were assured of Anchor’s goal of becoming everyone’s new favourite spot with well-experienced top chefs that will prepare the best of the world’s cuisines, not only to satisfy appetites but also to encourage a healthier lifestyle!

Anchor Restaurant and Bar promises to be more than just a place to eat; it’s a place to create lasting memories with your loved ones in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Visit @anchorlagos for more information.

 

