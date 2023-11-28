All the Juice on the 8th Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World (SCIM)

The 8th Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World (SCIM), themed ‘At the Table with Italian Cuisine: Well-being with Taste,’ took place from November 13 to 19, 2023.

This year, the event saw an increased participation of institutional stakeholders, companies, trade associations, and industry operators, highlighting a holistic approach to support the nation’s growth. The focus of the 2023 edition underscored the connection between the Mediterranean diet, renowned for its health benefits and high-quality nutrition, and wellness, advocating for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

The significant link between food and sports was showcased with the esteemed presence of Alessandra Cappellotto, Gold Medal World Champion in the 1997 road race cycling, at the opening event in Abuja held at the Fraser Hotel for ‘The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.’