All the Juice on the 8th Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World (SCIM)

Events

The 8th Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World (SCIM), themed ‘At the Table with Italian Cuisine: Well-being with Taste,’ took place from November 13 to 19, 2023.

This year, the event saw an increased participation of institutional stakeholders, companies, trade associations, and industry operators, highlighting a holistic approach to support the nation’s growth. The focus of the 2023 edition underscored the connection between the Mediterranean diet, renowned for its health benefits and high-quality nutrition, and wellness, advocating for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

The significant link between food and sports was showcased with the esteemed presence of Alessandra Cappellotto, Gold Medal World Champion in the 1997 road race cycling, at the opening event in Abuja held at the Fraser Hotel for ‘The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The week was packed with engaging activities, thanks to The Dune, 4guys, Liquid Hub, Ayce and Ciao Italia. In Lagos, several events, ranging from culinary lessons and gourmet and gala dinners to pasta parties and wine tastings, were organised at the Continental Hotel, LH Prive, and Greenhouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Over the past seven years, SCIM has organised more than 9,500 events worldwide, with the 2022 edition hosting 1,427 events across 100 countries involving 300 venues. This event has notably established itself as a highly successful integrated promotion event for Italian cuisine, aimed at showcasing Italy’s culinary heritage abroad.

Since 2016, SCIM has focused on promoting regional food and wine tours, celebrating traditional productions in villages, advocating for the Mediterranean diet and protected designation of origin products, combating Italian sounding, and advancing international exposure for Italian culinary and hospitality education.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

