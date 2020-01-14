Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

Music Scoop

The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

Music

New Music: DJ Joenel feat. Ajebo Hustlers, Dr Barz & Dan Dizzy - Armageddon

Movies & TV Music Scoop

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Music

New Video: Yung L - Tropicana Baby

Music

New Video: Fireboy DML — Need You

BN TV Music

"Nigeria Is Still Jaga Jaga” – Eedris Abdulkareem on Why his Song is Still Relevant After 18 Years

Music Sweet Spot

Happy Wedding Anniversary! Adekunle Gold & Simi Make Love Look So Easy 😍

Music

New Music + Video: White Man — Pray For Me

Music

New Video: Ycee — Vacancy

Music

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé just sent her yet-to-be-released Adidas x Ivy Park collection to some celebrities, and Cardi B is one of the lucky stars.

Cardi B took to Instagram to show us the surprise gift from Beyoncé, and boy are we jealous!

In the video, we see Cardi B unboxing a gigantic orange box wrapped in an Adidas x Ivy Park bow, filled with multiple pairs of clothes and footwear from the Ivy Park collection.

“I just got home and look what I found. Beyoncé gave me a closet,” Cardi B said.

Celebrities like Laverne Cox, Quincy Brown, and Yara Shahidi also received the gigantic Adidas x Ivy Park boxes from Beyoncé.

In an interview with Elle, Beyoncé opened up about the collection, she said: “It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

Check out the photos and videos below to prove we aren’t exaggerating!

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php