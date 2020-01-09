Beyoncé is Set to Launch Her Ivy Park Collection | Watch the Teaser

Beyoncé is getting set to launch her new partnership with a sportswear company Adidas.

The pop icon shared teasers to promote her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection which will be arriving on Saturday, January 18.

She looked stunning in the new collection, sporting long braids and dressed in a burgundy jumpsuit.

Beyoncé said in an Elle interview,

This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.

