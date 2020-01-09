Connect with us

Scoop

Beyoncé is Set to Launch Her Ivy Park Collection | Watch the Teaser

Scoop

Toke Makinwa is Giving Us Some Major Yummy Barbie Vibes 💖

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Music Scoop

Justin Bieber is Opening Up on his Battle with Lyme Disease

Music Scoop

New Year, New Look - BOJ is Totally Unrecognizable

Scoop

OAP Kemi Smallzz is A Woman of Culture for Her Birthday Shoot 😍

Events Scoop

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the 'Beach Is Better' Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

"I Love You Unconditionally"- Sanwo Olu Reaffirms Love to His First Lady on Her Birthday

Music Scoop

Niniola Remembers her Dad 25 Years After his Death

Movies & TV Scoop

Former Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character sues Producers for $40 Million

Scoop

Beyoncé is Set to Launch Her Ivy Park Collection | Watch the Teaser

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Beyoncé is getting set to launch her new partnership with a sportswear company Adidas.

The pop icon shared teasers to promote her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection which will be arriving on Saturday, January 18.

She looked stunning in the new collection, sporting long braids and dressed in a burgundy jumpsuit.

Beyoncé said in an Elle interview,

This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.

Check out the photo and video below.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Uche Anichebe: How Nigeria Can Solve Its Plastic Problem

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Advertisement
css.php