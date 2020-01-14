The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

The charges of car theft (and an iPhone, too) allegation made against rapper Naira Marley has been dropped by the Nigeria Police Force, Punch reports.

Naira, his two brothers and a cousin, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24, and Kunle Obere, 22, were all accused of stealing the car of a man their motorcade had hit, and the latter three were arraigned in court on the 31st of December.

Naira Marley reacted to the allegations in, well, a characteristic manner.

The complainant, Adenekan Ademola, the prosecution revealed, later decided to settle the matter out of court.

The magistrate was said to have been presented with terms of the settlement, which was endorsed by both parties, and the case was struck out.