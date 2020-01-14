Connect with us

The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

New Music: DJ Joenel feat. Ajebo Hustlers, Dr Barz & Dan Dizzy - Armageddon

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

New Video: Yung L - Tropicana Baby

New Video: Fireboy DML — Need You

"Nigeria Is Still Jaga Jaga” – Eedris Abdulkareem on Why his Song is Still Relevant After 18 Years

Happy Wedding Anniversary! Adekunle Gold & Simi Make Love Look So Easy 😍

New Music + Video: White Man — Pray For Me

New Video: Ycee — Vacancy

BellaNaija.com

Published

30 mins ago

 on

The charges of car theft (and an iPhone, too) allegation made against rapper Naira Marley has been dropped by the Nigeria Police Force, Punch reports.

Naira, his two brothers and a cousin, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24, and Kunle Obere, 22, were all accused of stealing the car of a man their motorcade had hit, and the latter three were arraigned in court on the 31st of December.

Naira Marley reacted to the allegations in, well, a characteristic manner.

The complainant, Adenekan Ademola, the prosecution revealed, later decided to settle the matter out of court.

The magistrate was said to have been presented with terms of the settlement, which was endorsed by both parties, and the case was struck out.

BellaNaija.com

