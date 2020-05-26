Starring Her Dad, Glowreeyah Braimah Premieres Visuals for “Ufedo Ojo”

Glowreeyah Braimah features her dad, Moses Braimah in a simple love song to God, written and sung in her native Igala language.

They depict the culture of the Igala tribe by wearing the woven ‘achi’ cloth in the video. Beyond the heart-warming feeling about what this Father-Daughter duet conveys, the song speaks and further depicts a restorative love that may be tested but forever remains timeless and everlasting!

A story that rings true in the very relationship that is portrayed here. This relationship means a whole lot to Glowreeyah and so she decided to release this memorable video to honour her dad on his 82nd birthday.

The last few seconds of the video shows a message that Glowreeyah wants you to remember always. It says :

“The love of God is the greatest gift of our lifetime and beyond. It transcends time, space, seasons and generations. God’s love heals, reassures and consolidates us. It is truly our everlasting asset!”

Watch the video below: