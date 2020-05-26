Connect with us

Music

Starring Her Dad, Glowreeyah Braimah Premieres Visuals for "Ufedo Ojo"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Going Back to Making Music & Nothing Can Stop Her this Time

Events Music

The Africa Day Benefit Concert was Lit! Here's All that Went Down

Music

New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Citiboi - God Pass Them

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Wants Even More Nigerian Women to Support Her

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Session "Kristi Oba (Jesus Our King)" with Folabi Nuel

Music Scoop

We Like What's Brewing between Adut Akech & Runtown 🧐

Music

Jhybo is Out with a New EP "Third Born" | Listen

Music

New Video: Wande Coal - Again

BN TV Music

Rudeboy Premieres New Single “Woman” on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

Music

Starring Her Dad, Glowreeyah Braimah Premieres Visuals for “Ufedo Ojo”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Glowreeyah Braimah features her dad, Moses Braimah in a simple love song to God, written and sung in her native Igala language.

They depict the culture of the Igala tribe by wearing the woven ‘achi’ cloth in the video. Beyond the heart-warming feeling about what this Father-Daughter duet conveys, the song speaks and further depicts a restorative love that may be tested but forever remains timeless and everlasting!

A story that rings true in the very relationship that is portrayed here. This relationship means a whole lot to Glowreeyah and so she decided to release this memorable video to honour her dad on his 82nd birthday.

The last few seconds of the video shows a message that Glowreeyah wants you to remember always. It says :

“The love of God is the greatest gift of our lifetime and beyond. It transcends time, space, seasons and generations. God’s love heals, reassures and consolidates us. It is truly our everlasting asset!”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets

Mateen ‘Korede Taomu: Son, I Know You Just Lost Your Job…

Peter Molokwu: Finding the Tools To Help You Achieve Your Goals

Tech Product Manager Seyi Taylor is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips
Advertisement
css.php