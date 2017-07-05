Women do not have a shorter career span – Omawumi tells Record Execs

Omawumi in a recent interview decried the belief among some record executives who say women have a shorter career span, adding that it is discrimination against women.

The singer, who just released her new album “Timeless” said people thought the same of her after she got married and had children.

She added that passion, which is all that matters, is what record executives should look out for, because “Passion trumps all.”

Omawumi also discussed the Nigerian music industry, advising industry participants to keep everything – videos, production – tighter, before foreign investors come to storm the market.

Watch the video: