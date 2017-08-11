Bill Gates Joins Instagram! Check out his first Post

Microsoft founder and one of the pioneers of the digital revolution Bill Gates has just joined Instagram.
He took to his new page to share a few photos of himself in Tanzania captioning them:
Hello from Tanzania, Instagram!
I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases.
Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning.
Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.
