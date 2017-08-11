Adaslim returns with 3 Movies – Kenny’s Divas, Papa Bomboy & How To Play A Player | Trailers

Showbiz entrepreneur, Adaslim has returned to the Nigerian movie industry with a bang. The American trained movie producer and TV presenter announced her return to Nollywood with the release of three movies namely Kenny’s Divas, Papa Bomboy and How To Play A Player.

With Kenny’s Divas being on the front burner of the new movies from Adaslim, the movie tells an intriguing tale of tangled pasts, romance and struggle for keeping an empire from crumbling. The movie features Pete Edochie, Adaslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara, Oby Somina Okafor and Ruby Dabbour amongst others.

Written and produced by Adaslim, Kenny’s Diva was directed by Adim Williams, co-directed by Ifenna Eze, Malcolm Benson and Alexis Robinson.

Papa Bomboy tells the hilarious story of a landlord that is faced with two financially challenged single female tenants and several events that unfolded when he got entangled with one of the tenants.

Directed by Kingsley Iweru, Papa Bomboy which stars Eniola Badmus, Dayo Davies, Ejine Okoroafor, Randi Ossy, Uchenna Nnanna and Degri Emmanuel, is written and produced by Adaslim for Afrolens Media Pictures.

How To Play A Player tells the story of a hardworking young man caught in a love fiesta with three different women from different walks of life.

Written and produced by Adaslim for Adaslim Productions, How To Play A Player stars Alexx Ekubo, Derenle Edun, Adaslim, Nora Roberts, Onyi Alex and Uche Nnanna.

