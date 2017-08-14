BellaNaija

President Buhari receives OPEC Secretary-General Sanusi Barkindo in London

14.08.2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo at the Abuja House, London.

Sanusi Barkindo was there with his two sons. Also present was President Buhari’s son Yusuf Buhari.

President Buhari also hosted his media team on Saturday, and has said that although he wishes to return home, he has learned to follow his doctor’s orders.

See the photos of President Buhari and Sanusi Barkindo below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – buharisallau

