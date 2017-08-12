President Buhari receives his Media Team in London | Photos + Video

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, August 12, 2017 received members of his media team at Abuja House, London.

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, Personal Assistant (Social Media) Lauretta Onochie were among those who visited him.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed and Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant (Foreign Affairs and Diaspora) Abike Dabiri-Erewa were also part of the president’s guests.

Buhari also received a Get Well Soon card signed by all 36 ministers of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives members of his media team as well as his SSA on Foreign Affairs #AbikeDabiriErewa and Minister of Information #LaiMohammed Video: @sambisa_ganeral A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Photo Creidit: Instagram – @bayoomoboriowo