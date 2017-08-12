President Buhari receives his Media Team in London | Photos + Video

BellaNaija

President Buhari receives his Media Team in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, August 12, 2017 received members of his media team at Abuja House, London.

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, Personal Assistant (Social Media) Lauretta Onochie were among those who visited him.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed and Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant (Foreign Affairs and Diaspora) Abike Dabiri-Erewa were also part of the president’s guests.

Buhari also received a Get Well Soon card signed by all 36 ministers of the country.

  • Cee August 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Good. So he’s well? Why the hell is he still in London spending tax payers money? Come back and do your job.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ec August 12, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Irritating bunch to be honest.
    Making a mockery of us

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • nene+ August 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Hahahahaha they must be laughing at the weaker animals. PMB full of humour in London. London too sweet especialy when his bills is on the weaker animals, lovely weather no mosquitos.eku enjoyment our Mayor of London! Sigh….. what a country!

    Love this! 0 Reply
