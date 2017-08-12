Model born with defect wants to Inspire others to live a fuller Life

Lyric Mariah Heard was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a random, non-genetic birth defect that’s caused in-utero. She’s a gorgeous model with only one foot and two disfigured hands.

However, from her Instagram page, the 21-year-old doesn’t host a pity party for herself. She preaches a message of self-love and self-acceptance.



She told Yahoostyle recently;

Aside from what most people may think I am still fully functional without my leg, I aspire to be a voice — to be a go-to when people need a reminder on self-love.



Lyric is one strong and inspiring young woman that has chosen to keep moving forward against all odds.