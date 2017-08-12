IAAF World Championships 2017: Mo Farah loses out on Gold in Final Major Track Race

Britain’s Mo Farah missed out on a fifth major championships distance double in a row as he finished second in the 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London.

The 34-year-old won 10,000m gold eight days ago but couldn’t perform the same feat against Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris, who won tonight in a time of 13 minutes 32.79 seconds to claim his first win over the Briton in five attempts.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah has just lost two of his 22 5,000m contests since 2011 and will finish his track career with a record of 10 golds and two silvers in major championships.

It’s been a long journey but it’s been incredible. It didn’t quite hit home until after I crossed the line and had a couple of moments to myself when I realised this is it. I gave it all. I didn’t have a single bit left at the end.” Farah said

BBC Sport reports that he will focus on marathons after his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August.