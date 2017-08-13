BellaNaija

#Charlottesville: Hillary Clinton urges Leaders ‘to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions’

Hillary Clinton is speaking out about the violence that erupted in Charlottesville in a series of tweets posted on social media today.

Earlier today, hundreds of white nationalists gathered at a city park in Charlottesville for a rally on Saturday and had a bust-up with counterprotesters leading to the death of one and the declaration of a state of emergency by the governor.

“My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets,” the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted on Saturday afternoon (August 12).

“Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace, & corrosive to our values,” she added. “Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions. We will not step backward. If this is not who we are as Americans, let’s prove it.”

On the other hand, President Trump has been criticized for not calling out the racism happening in America right now.

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

