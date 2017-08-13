BellaNaija

Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross & Former NFL star Aaron Ross welcome son

Four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and NFL cornerback Aaron Ross welcomed their first child on Saturday.

The child, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, was born at 3:50 AM early Saturday morning. He clocked in at 7 lbs, 13 oz. and 21 inches long.

The couple revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting back in February.

Sanya has been sharing her prep for her new baby over the past few weeks, including her work on her nursery with designer Vanessa Antonelli.

They got married on Sanya’s birthday in 2010 after seven years of dating.

8/12/17…. my prince has arrived!!!! There is no greater love ❤️ #AJRII #FirstTimeMommy #MyLove

A post shared by Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross) on

 

 

 

