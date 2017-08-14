Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for 5 matches after pushing referee in Real Madrid win

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after he was sent off in Real Madrid‘s 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

He was given one-match ban for being shown two yellow cards and a further four for pushing the referee in the back after he had been sent off, BBC Sport reports.

The suspension means he will miss Wednesday’s second leg of the fixture. He will also automatically miss the matches against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

The 32-year-old will, however, be able to play in the Champions League but will not return to domestic action until 20 September against Real Betis.

The Portugal captain has 10 days to appeal.

Madrid had already said they will appeal against Ronaldo’s second yellow card shown for diving eight minutes from time following pressure from Samuel Umtiti.

“Ronaldo’s sending-off annoys me because even if it is not a penalty, the card is harsh. We will see if we can do something so that he is available on Wednesday” said Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after the game.

It was Ronaldo’s 10th red card of his career and the two yellow cards on Sunday came within two minutes.